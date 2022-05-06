Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.80, which is $14.13 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 37.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 727.29K shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went down by -3.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.92% and a quarterly performance of -27.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Myovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.09% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of -49.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MYOV, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at -29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -41.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -42.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Lang Matthew, who sale 8,002 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Apr 19. After this action, Lang Matthew now owns 276,037 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $83,621 using the latest closing price.

Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo, the Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 4,632 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo is holding 260,129 shares at $48,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-439.64 for the present operating margin

+92.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stands at -430.12. The total capital return value is set at -1,549.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,681.67. Equity return is now at value 58.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.