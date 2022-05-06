Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.92. The company’s stock price has collected 10.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/30/22 that Why Electric-Component Supplier Wesco’s Shares Look Ready to Power Up

Is It Worth Investing in WESCO International Inc. (NYSE :WCC) Right Now?

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCC is at 2.23.

WCC currently public float of 41.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCC was 451.49K shares.

WCC’s Market Performance

WCC stocks went up by 10.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.16% and a quarterly performance of 14.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for WESCO International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.54% for WCC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $125 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCC reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

WCC Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.30. In addition, WESCO International Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Sundaram Easwaran, who sale 7,344 shares at the price of $120.01 back on Mar 03. After this action, Sundaram Easwaran now owns 1,052 shares of WESCO International Inc., valued at $881,324 using the latest closing price.

Squires Nelson John III, the EVP & GM, E&ES of WESCO International Inc., sale 6,867 shares at $131.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Squires Nelson John III is holding 17,987 shares at $901,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for WESCO International Inc. stands at +2.55. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.