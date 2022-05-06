Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) went down by -18.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected -19.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ :PWP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $7.95 above the current price. PWP currently public float of 39.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWP was 551.04K shares.

PWP’s Market Performance

PWP stocks went down by -19.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.41% and a quarterly performance of -42.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Perella Weinberg Partners. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.39% for PWP stocks with a simple moving average of -46.96% for the last 200 days.

PWP Trading at -30.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWP fell by -19.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners saw -51.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.31 for the present operating margin

+96.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perella Weinberg Partners stands at -1.18. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.