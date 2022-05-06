Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ :PTVE) Right Now?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $1.89 above the current price. PTVE currently public float of 42.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTVE was 183.13K shares.

PTVE’s Market Performance

PTVE stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of -2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for PTVE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTVE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PTVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

PTVE Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. saw -19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTVE starting from Wulf Eric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Apr 01. After this action, Wulf Eric now owns 91,668 shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Hugli Allen, the Director of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., purchase 8,500 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hugli Allen is holding 33,500 shares at $78,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.99 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stands at +0.57. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.