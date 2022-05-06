Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ :LOPE) Right Now?

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOPE is at 0.48.

LOPE currently public float of 32.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOPE was 391.06K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of 25.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Grand Canyon Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.74% for LOPE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $86 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to LOPE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

LOPE Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.94. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from Claypatch Kathy J., who sale 800 shares at the price of $92.16 back on Mar 11. After this action, Claypatch Kathy J. now owns 8,462 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc., valued at $73,728 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 15.70 for asset returns.