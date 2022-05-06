Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) went up by 11.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BAOS) Right Now?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BAOS currently public float of 1.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAOS was 1.11M shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.22% and a quarterly performance of -32.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.48% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.51% for BAOS stocks with a simple moving average of -57.84% for the last 200 days.

BAOS Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.03%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6448. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw -39.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.38 for the present operating margin

+85.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +58.30. The total capital return value is set at 14.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.80.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.