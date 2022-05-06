Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Outset Medical Inc. (OM)?

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) went down by -18.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.33. The company’s stock price has collected -9.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Outset Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.67, which is $22.78 above the current price. OM currently public float of 37.81M and currently shorts hold a 17.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OM was 332.93K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stocks went down by -9.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.37% and a quarterly performance of -8.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Outset Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.70% for OM stocks with a simple moving average of -27.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OM, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

OM Trading at -23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares sank -32.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.79. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Ahmed Nabeel, who sale 200 shares at the price of $35.00 back on May 02. After this action, Ahmed Nabeel now owns 44,489 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $35.87 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 292,982 shares at $1,076,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-127.21 for the present operating margin

+7.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -128.59. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.