Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)?

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :DWIN) Right Now?

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DWIN currently public float of 20.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWIN was 66.21K shares.

DWIN’s Market Performance

DWIN stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.27% and a quarterly performance of 1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.10% for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for DWIN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

DWIN Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWIN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. stands at +78.11. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.