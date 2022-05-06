Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE :CIM) Right Now?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIM is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $1.65 above the current price. CIM currently public float of 233.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIM was 2.04M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly performance of -22.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Chimera Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.14% for CIM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw -30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIM starting from Kortman Kelley, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $26.26 back on Aug 25. After this action, Kortman Kelley now owns 5,800 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation, valued at $7,878 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.71 for the present operating margin

+93.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at +68.18. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.