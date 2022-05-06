Is The Joint Corp. (JYNT) a Keeper?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) went down by -44.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.06. The company’s stock price has collected -11.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ :JYNT) Right Now?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JYNT is at 1.28.

JYNT currently public float of 12.35M and currently shorts hold a 10.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JYNT was 291.52K shares.

JYNT’s Market Performance

JYNT stocks went down by -11.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.50% and a quarterly performance of -43.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for The Joint Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.61% for JYNT stocks with a simple moving average of -76.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JYNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JYNT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for JYNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JYNT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $30 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JYNT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

JYNT Trading at -54.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -56.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYNT fell by -49.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, The Joint Corp. saw -57.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JYNT starting from Holt Peter D, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $33.24 back on Mar 16. After this action, Holt Peter D now owns 79,223 shares of The Joint Corp., valued at $49,853 using the latest closing price.

Singleton Jake, the Chief Financial Officer of The Joint Corp., purchase 1,515 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Singleton Jake is holding 12,297 shares at $49,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JYNT

Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.