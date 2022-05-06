Is Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) a Keeper?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) went down by -9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $314.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is at 1.30.

PCTY currently public float of 40.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCTY was 228.10K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY stocks went down by -4.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.88% and a quarterly performance of -4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Paylocity Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for PCTY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $240 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTY reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for PCTY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PCTY, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

PCTY Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.41. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Sarowitz Steven I, who sale 40,420 shares at the price of $189.62 back on Mar 07. After this action, Sarowitz Steven I now owns 11,646,477 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $7,664,508 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 13,109 shares at $194.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 11,686,897 shares at $2,550,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.43 for the present operating margin

+64.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation stands at +11.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 15.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.55. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.