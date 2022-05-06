Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) a Keeper?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went down by -10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.50, which is $43.25 above the current price. ARCT currently public float of 22.71M and currently shorts hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 593.48K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.92% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.37% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of -44.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $29 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

ARCT Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -32.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.38. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -45.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 594,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $324,000 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 3,633 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 602,548 shares at $145,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1600.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -1647.98. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -46.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.