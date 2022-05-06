Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went down by -7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MAPS) Right Now?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for WM Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.05, which is $3.02 above the current price. MAPS currently public float of 56.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAPS was 893.13K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.55% and a quarterly performance of 23.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for WM Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for MAPS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MAPS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

MAPS Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Camire Brian, who sale 14,120 shares at the price of $5.64 back on Mar 02. After this action, Camire Brian now owns 220,255 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $79,580 using the latest closing price.

Dean Justin, the CTO and CIO of WM Technology Inc., sale 20,202 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Dean Justin is holding 307,923 shares at $113,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13 for the present operating margin

+93.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at +31.26. Equity return is now at value 141.10, with 18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.