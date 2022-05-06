Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.32. The company’s stock price has collected -9.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE :EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Equity Residential declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.07, which is $17.51 above the current price. EQR currently public float of 369.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQR was 1.59M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stocks went down by -9.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.30% and a quarterly performance of -15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Equity Residential. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.98% for EQR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EQR, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

EQR Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.67. In addition, Equity Residential saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Manelis Michael L, who sale 3,629 shares at the price of $90.13 back on Feb 04. After this action, Manelis Michael L now owns 22,130 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $327,082 using the latest closing price.

Garechana Robert, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Equity Residential, sale 2,770 shares at $90.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Garechana Robert is holding 25,236 shares at $249,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+27.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +54.79. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.