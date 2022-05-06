Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE :CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.06, which is $5.12 above the current price. CHD currently public float of 242.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.42M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stocks went down by -5.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of -8.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.71% for CHD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $80 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CHD, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

CHD Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.23. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Price Penry W, who sale 16,718 shares at the price of $98.39 back on Feb 11. After this action, Price Penry W now owns 23,015 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,644,819 using the latest closing price.

Hemsey Rene, the E.V.P. HR of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 2,275 shares at $99.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Hemsey Rene is holding 6,202 shares at $226,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +15.94. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.