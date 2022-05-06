Here’s How Your Trade eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Aggressively Right Now

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) went down by -9.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36.

Is It Worth Investing in eMagin Corporation (AMEX :EMAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMAN is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for eMagin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.22 above the current price. EMAN currently public float of 70.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMAN was 331.81K shares.

EMAN’s Market Performance

EMAN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.62% and a quarterly performance of -23.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for eMagin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.31% for EMAN stocks with a simple moving average of -56.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

EMAN Trading at -28.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9710. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw -32.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from GINOLA LTD, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Apr 05. After this action, GINOLA LTD now owns 1,531 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $39,288 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 1,531 shares at $39,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.25 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -19.99. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.