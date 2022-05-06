Here’s How Your Trade Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Aggressively Right Now

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE :BALY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Bally’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is $16.06 above the current price. BALY currently public float of 32.43M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BALY was 407.48K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly performance of -18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Bally’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for BALY stocks with a simple moving average of -27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALY reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for BALY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BALY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

BALY Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.17. In addition, Bally’s Corporation saw -23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from Wilson Wanda Y., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $38.63 back on Dec 09. After this action, Wilson Wanda Y. now owns 16,352 shares of Bally’s Corporation, valued at $19,318 using the latest closing price.

Reeves Robeson, the President, Interactive of Bally’s Corporation, purchase 5,750 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Reeves Robeson is holding 241,511 shares at $258,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.90 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bally’s Corporation stands at -5.43. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.