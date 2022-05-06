Here’s How Your Trade Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Aggressively Right Now

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went down by -13.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/21 that Demand for Tasers Has ‘Never Been Higher’ and Axon Stock Rises Because of It

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.67, which is $90.99 above the current price. AXON currently public float of 67.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 392.15K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went down by -14.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.37% and a quarterly performance of -28.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Axon Enterprise Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.05% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of -36.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $192 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AXON, setting the target price at $232 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AXON Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -24.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.85. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw -36.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Ahsan Jawad A, who sale 4,840 shares at the price of $141.17 back on Apr 05. After this action, Ahsan Jawad A now owns 360,019 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $683,263 using the latest closing price.

Isner Joshua, the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 1,486 shares at $150.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Isner Joshua is holding 230,318 shares at $224,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.32 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.