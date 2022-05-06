Funko Inc. (FNKO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 19.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.56, which is $9.59 above the current price. FNKO currently public float of 29.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 505.53K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.37% and a quarterly performance of -3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.63% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

FNKO Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.20. In addition, Funko Inc. saw -11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Perlmutter Andrew Mark, who sale 3,978 shares at the price of $16.24 back on May 02. After this action, Perlmutter Andrew Mark now owns 131,461 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $64,603 using the latest closing price.

Daw Tracy D, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Funko Inc., sale 1,808 shares at $16.24 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Daw Tracy D is holding 13,219 shares at $29,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+33.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.