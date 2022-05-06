Denbury Inc. (DEN) Just Got Our Attention

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denbury Inc. (NYSE :DEN) Right Now?

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 135.24 x from its present earnings ratio.

DEN currently public float of 48.71M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEN was 554.55K shares.

DEN’s Market Performance

DEN stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly performance of -3.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Denbury Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.89% for DEN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $87.75 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEN reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for DEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DEN, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DEN Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.02. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw -7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.10 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +4.51. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.