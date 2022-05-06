Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that The Auto Chip Shortage Just Isn’t Getting Better Fast Enough

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE :TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEL is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.69, which is $24.49 above the current price. TEL currently public float of 324.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.83M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.09% and a quarterly performance of -12.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for TE Connectivity Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for TEL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $190 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEL reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for TEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TEL, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

TEL Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.85. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw -20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from MITTS HEATH A, who sale 8,698 shares at the price of $159.30 back on Dec 27. After this action, MITTS HEATH A now owns 28,163 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $1,385,600 using the latest closing price.

CURTIN TERRENCE R, the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 24,299 shares at $158.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that CURTIN TERRENCE R is holding 54,969 shares at $3,840,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 10.70 for asset returns.