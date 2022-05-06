Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TC Energy Corporation (TRP)?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.06. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/21 that What Is the Keystone XL Pipeline and Why Did the Developer Abandon It?

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE :TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for TC Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

TRP currently public float of 979.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRP was 1.83M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly performance of 8.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for TC Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for TRP stocks with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRP

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRP reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for TRP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

TRP Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.36. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 17.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.05 for the present operating margin

+48.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +14.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.