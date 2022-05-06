Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) went up by 8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ :CMLS) Right Now?

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMLS is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $11.12 above the current price. CMLS currently public float of 17.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMLS was 96.96K shares.

CMLS’s Market Performance

CMLS stocks went up by 10.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.68% and a quarterly performance of 50.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Cumulus Media Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.12% for CMLS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMLS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMLS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $21 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMLS reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMLS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

CMLS Trading at 33.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +54.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMLS rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Cumulus Media Inc. saw 36.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMLS starting from Denning Richard, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $13.71 back on May 02. After this action, Denning Richard now owns 78,252 shares of Cumulus Media Inc., valued at $34,275 using the latest closing price.

Milner David Edward, the President – Operations of Cumulus Media Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Milner David Edward is holding 81,062 shares at $40,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.11 for the present operating margin

+54.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumulus Media Inc. stands at +1.89. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.