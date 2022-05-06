China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (BTOG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTOG) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected -13.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :BTOG) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of BTOG was 349.58K shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

BTOG stocks went down by -13.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.73% and a quarterly performance of -17.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for BTOG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.30% for the last 200 days.

BTOG Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG fell by -13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0386. In addition, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. saw -30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.27 for the present operating margin

+3.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stands at -13.45. The total capital return value is set at -32.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.38. Equity return is now at value -246.80, with -73.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.