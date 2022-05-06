Can Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Remain Competitive?

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) went down by -12.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ :SILK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.43, which is $17.67 above the current price. SILK currently public float of 33.87M and currently shorts hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILK was 297.14K shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.47% and a quarterly performance of 16.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Silk Road Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.40% for SILK stocks with a simple moving average of -23.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILK reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SILK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SILK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

SILK Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.76. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Rogers Erica J., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Rogers Erica J. now owns 245,649 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $1,301,172 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Erica J., the President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $41.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Rogers Erica J. is holding 132,179 shares at $418,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.78 for the present operating margin

+74.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -49.09. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -30.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.49.