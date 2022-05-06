Buy or Sell ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ :MANT) Right Now?

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANT is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ManTech International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MANT currently public float of 15.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANT was 274.83K shares.

MANT’s Market Performance

MANT stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly performance of 12.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for ManTech International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for MANT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MANT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MANT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $90 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MANT, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

MANT Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANT rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.31. In addition, ManTech International Corporation saw 13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANT starting from PEDERSEN GEORGE J, who sale 9,384,843 shares at the price of $78.22 back on Mar 29. After this action, PEDERSEN GEORGE J now owns 2,195,157 shares of ManTech International Corporation, valued at $734,093,355 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Kevin M, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of ManTech International Corporation, sale 22,500 shares at $83.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Phillips Kevin M is holding 105,530 shares at $1,873,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+11.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManTech International Corporation stands at +5.36. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.