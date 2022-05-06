Buy or Sell LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.81. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ :TREE) Right Now?

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREE is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LendingTree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.11, which is $99.97 above the current price. TREE currently public float of 11.05M and currently shorts hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREE was 215.47K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.21% and a quarterly performance of -36.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for LendingTree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.90% for TREE stocks with a simple moving average of -39.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $190 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREE reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for TREE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TREE, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

TREE Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.43. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from Shumate Carla, who purchase 36 shares at the price of $137.11 back on Nov 19. After this action, Shumate Carla now owns 18 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $4,936 using the latest closing price.

Salvage Neil, the President, LT Marketplace of LendingTree Inc., sale 4,153 shares at $148.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Salvage Neil is holding 2,025 shares at $614,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.02 for the present operating margin

+89.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.