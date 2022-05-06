Buy or Sell EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went up by 8.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected 6.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ :EZPW) Right Now?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 1.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EZPW currently public float of 52.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZPW was 371.04K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW stocks went up by 6.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.48% and a quarterly performance of 16.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for EZCORP Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for EZPW stocks with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EZPW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.