BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSIG is at 1.75.

The average price from analysts is $26.25, which is $5.79 above the current price. BSIG currently public float of 41.16M and currently shorts hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSIG was 708.11K shares.

BSIG’s Market Performance

BSIG stocks went up by 2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly performance of -6.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for BSIG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSIG

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSIG reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BSIG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BSIG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

BSIG Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. saw -17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSIG starting from Hart Richard Jonathan, who sale 898 shares at the price of $24.65 back on Feb 16. After this action, Hart Richard Jonathan now owns 52,823 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., valued at $22,139 using the latest closing price.

Hart Richard Jonathan, the Chief Legal Officer of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., sale 1,475 shares at $24.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Hart Richard Jonathan is holding 50,694 shares at $36,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Equity return is now at value 146.50, with 57.60 for asset returns.