Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Just Got Our Attention

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/21 that FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $21.60, which is $23.15 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 139.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 1.33M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.78% and a quarterly performance of -44.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.63% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of -64.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ADPT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ADPT Trading at -25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -32.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -68.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from ADAMS R MARK, who sale 831 shares at the price of $13.17 back on Apr 07. After this action, ADAMS R MARK now owns 122,893 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $10,944 using the latest closing price.

ROBINS CHAD M, the CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 14,815 shares at $12.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that ROBINS CHAD M is holding 1,916,154 shares at $184,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -20.60 for asset returns.