A Lesson to Learn: Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) went up by 83.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.70. The company’s stock price has collected -20.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ :SIDU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sidus Space Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SIDU currently public float of 16.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIDU was 198.83K shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU stocks went down by -20.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.46% and a quarterly performance of -81.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.42% for Sidus Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.34% for SIDU stocks with a simple moving average of -45.12% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +72.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8340. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -81.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.41 for the present operating margin

-135.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -265.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.