A Lesson to Learn: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s stock price has collected -6.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.32.

The average price from analysts is $31.36, which is $5.42 above the current price. COLD currently public float of 266.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.85M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -6.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.95% and a quarterly performance of -6.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Americold Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to COLD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

COLD Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.67. In addition, Americold Realty Trust saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Harron James Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $25.36 back on Mar 15. After this action, Harron James Andrew now owns 13,719 shares of Americold Realty Trust, valued at $126,775 using the latest closing price.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C, the See Remarks of Americold Realty Trust, sale 9,000 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that NOVOSEL THOMAS C is holding 7,839 shares at $247,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust stands at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.