Why Tenaris S.A. (TS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s stock price has collected 7.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE :TS) Right Now?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Tenaris S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.15, which is $4.65 above the current price. TS currently public float of 233.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TS was 3.01M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS stocks went up by 7.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.67% and a quarterly performance of 24.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Tenaris S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for TS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TS reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for TS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

TS Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.21. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw 52.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.