Why Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) went up by 22.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :STSS) Right Now?

STSS currently public float of 2.82M. Today, the average trading volume of STSS was 10.27M shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.97% for STSS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.97% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +12.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc. saw -25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Ruemler Timothy James, who purchase 8,800 shares at the price of $1.21 back on May 02. After this action, Ruemler Timothy James now owns 899,206 shares of Sharps Technology Inc., valued at $10,648 using the latest closing price.

Blackman Alan R., the CIO and COO of Sharps Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Blackman Alan R. is holding 763,429 shares at $12,500 based on the most recent closing price.