We Analyzed the Future Direction of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY), Here is What We Found

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) went down by -28.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.86. The company’s stock price has collected 14.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :SGLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGLY is at 0.68.

The average price from analysts is $8.75. SGLY currently public float of 14.43M and currently shorts hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGLY was 945.01K shares.

SGLY’s Market Performance

SGLY stocks went up by 14.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.91% and a quarterly performance of 41.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.84% for Singularity Future Technology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.05% for SGLY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

SGLY Trading at -45.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -72.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGLY fell by -17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. saw 41.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.81 for the present operating margin

+3.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. stands at -132.47. The total capital return value is set at -38.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.11. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.