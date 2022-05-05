Wall Street Praises Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) After Recent Earnings Report

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.48. The company’s stock price has collected 13.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/27/20 that Builders FirstSource, BMC Stock to Combine in an All-Stock Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE :BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $98.79, which is $30.18 above the current price. BLDR currently public float of 159.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDR was 2.47M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stocks went up by 13.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of -4.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Builders FirstSource Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.56% for BLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $71 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

BLDR Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.36. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw -19.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from SHERMAN FLOYD F, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $75.68 back on Mar 03. After this action, SHERMAN FLOYD F now owns 48,972 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $2,270,400 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN FLOYD F, the Director of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 38,000 shares at $78.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that SHERMAN FLOYD F is holding 78,972 shares at $2,996,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+28.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +8.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.