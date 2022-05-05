UGI Corporation (UGI) Just Got Our Attention

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE :UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.01.

UGI currently public float of 208.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGI was 2.12M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI stocks went up by 4.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.29% and a quarterly performance of -18.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for UGI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for UGI stocks with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UGI, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

UGI Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.07. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Walsh John L, who sale 0 shares at the price of $38.31 back on Feb 18. After this action, Walsh John L now owns 439,734 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $19 using the latest closing price.

Perreault Roger, the President & CEO of UGI Corporation, purchase 3,900 shares at $38.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Perreault Roger is holding 37,235 shares at $150,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.