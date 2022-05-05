TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) went up by 40.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.37. The company’s stock price has collected 49.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TMDX currently public float of 26.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDX was 221.95K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stocks went up by 49.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.24% and a quarterly performance of 99.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for TransMedics Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.09% for TMDX stocks with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

TMDX Trading at 40.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +49.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 60.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Carey John F, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Apr 01. After this action, Carey John F now owns 379 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $40,275 using the latest closing price.

Carey John F, the VP of Operations of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Carey John F is holding 379 shares at $112,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -32.00 for asset returns.