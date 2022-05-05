Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.86. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 400.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.25, which is $52.82 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 62.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 522.14K shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.87% and a quarterly performance of -21.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.59% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -22.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $137. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TNDM, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.25. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -37.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from ROBERTSON REBECCA B, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $96.73 back on May 02. After this action, ROBERTSON REBECCA B now owns 0 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $145,090 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON REBECCA B, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $96.73 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that ROBERTSON REBECCA B is holding 0 shares at $145,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.22 for the present operating margin

+51.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at +2.21. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.