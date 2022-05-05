Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 8.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE :SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 364.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Steelcase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $3.12 above the current price. SCS currently public float of 101.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCS was 748.58K shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Steelcase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.03% for SCS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

SCS Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Niemann Jennifer C, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Apr 27. After this action, Niemann Jennifer C now owns 19,346 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $46,708 using the latest closing price.

WOLTERS KATE P, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that WOLTERS KATE P is holding 194,471 shares at $77,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.14 for the present operating margin

+27.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.