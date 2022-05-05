Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.16. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.17, which is $17.41 above the current price. OMI currently public float of 71.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 819.28K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.61% and a quarterly performance of -5.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $55 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to OMI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

OMI Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.10. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Henkel Robert J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on May 02. After this action, Henkel Robert J now owns 26,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Jochims Jeffrey T, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $39.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Jochims Jeffrey T is holding 84,877 shares at $298,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+14.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +2.26. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.