Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ :NKTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Nkarta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $30.56 above the current price. NKTX currently public float of 11.98M and currently shorts hold a 14.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKTX was 2.75M shares.

NKTX’s Market Performance

NKTX stocks went up by 6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.52% and a quarterly performance of 101.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Nkarta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.65% for NKTX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NKTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKTX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

NKTX Trading at 72.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +61.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTX rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Nkarta Inc. saw 26.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTX starting from George Simeon, who purchase 1,333,333 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Apr 28. After this action, George Simeon now owns 666,667 shares of Nkarta Inc., valued at $19,999,995 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Nkarta Inc., purchase 2,200,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 7,805,129 shares at $33,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTX

Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.99.