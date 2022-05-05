Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) went up by 6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.41. The company’s stock price has collected 7.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE :CBD) Right Now?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBD is at 1.16.

CBD currently public float of 158.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBD was 873.60K shares.

CBD’s Market Performance

CBD stocks went up by 7.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.36% and a quarterly performance of 7.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.50% for CBD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

CBD Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stands at +1.57. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.