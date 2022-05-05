Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TELUS Corporation (TU)?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE :TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TU is at 0.66.

TU currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TU was 1.86M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.55% and a quarterly performance of 5.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for TELUS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for TU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

TU Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.22. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+18.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.