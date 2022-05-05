Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)?

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went down by -16.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s stock price has collected -13.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $22.96 above the current price. MGNX currently public float of 58.10M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 648.53K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went down by -13.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.54% and a quarterly performance of -43.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for MacroGenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.73% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -60.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

MGNX Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -32.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -59.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Nov 19. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 7,275,564 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $3,700,320 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $20.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 7,075,564 shares at $2,047,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.85 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -50.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.