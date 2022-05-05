Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 5.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.40.

EXK currently public float of 169.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 4.05M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went up by 5.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.63% and a quarterly performance of 11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.98% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.