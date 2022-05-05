Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)?

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compass Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.86, which is $7.41 above the current price. CMPX currently public float of 54.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPX was 150.71K shares.

CMPX’s Market Performance

CMPX stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.29% for Compass Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.54% for CMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -51.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMPX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

CMPX Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5310. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from GORDON CARL L, who purchase 5,357,143 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 04. After this action, GORDON CARL L now owns 14,500,119 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,750,000 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Compass Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,357,143 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 14,500,119 shares at $18,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

Equity return is now at value -145.30, with -118.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.84.