Is Service Corporation International (SCI) a Keeper?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) went up by 11.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.07. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corporation International (NYSE :SCI) Right Now?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Service Corporation International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.75, which is $3.29 above the current price. SCI currently public float of 156.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCI was 970.29K shares.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.40% and a quarterly performance of 13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Service Corporation International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.25% for SCI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2016.

SCI Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.04. In addition, Service Corporation International saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Nash Elisabeth G., who sale 10,628 shares at the price of $68.63 back on Dec 13. After this action, Nash Elisabeth G. now owns 122,152 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $729,401 using the latest closing price.

Nash Elisabeth G., the Sr. V.P. Operations Services of Service Corporation International, sale 1,118 shares at $68.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Nash Elisabeth G. is holding 122,152 shares at $76,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.13 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +19.38. Equity return is now at value 42.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.