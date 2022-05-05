Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) went down by -17.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HAIN) Right Now?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAIN is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.27, which is $20.6 above the current price. HAIN currently public float of 90.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAIN was 703.00K shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly performance of -8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for The Hain Celestial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.59% for HAIN stocks with a simple moving average of -28.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAIN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

HAIN Trading at -18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -18.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.80. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw -21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Welling Glenn W., who sale 10,833 shares at the price of $34.98 back on Mar 04. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 78,267 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $378,926 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 275,000 shares at $35.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 81,300 shares at $9,773,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+24.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stands at +3.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.71. Total debt to assets is 14.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.