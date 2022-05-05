Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.46. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Qorvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $169.10, which is $52.66 above the current price. QRVO currently public float of 107.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.29M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly performance of -16.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Qorvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $138 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QRVO, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

QRVO Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.01. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from FEGO PAUL J, who sale 861 shares at the price of $131.78 back on Feb 15. After this action, FEGO PAUL J now owns 33,462 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $113,463 using the latest closing price.

HARDING JOHN R, the Director of Qorvo Inc., sale 1,325 shares at $151.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that HARDING JOHN R is holding 4,692 shares at $200,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+46.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 15.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.89. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.17. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.